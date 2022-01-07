That said, experts say all employers should be asking themselves a few questions as they craft their plans to return to the office. Things like: Should we require people to be vaccinated? If we do, what does that mean for unvaccinated employees? If we don’t, what does that mean for workers who don’t want to interact with unvaccinated colleagues? What about masks? When and where should employees have to wear them, if at all? And finally, the tech element: How will we manage employees’ health information, contact tracing or even things as simple as desk assignments?