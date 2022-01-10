A.W.: This is something I feel very strongly about when people come out and talk about how to support food suppliers if there’s economic uncertainty or after a major climate disaster. The solutions should be not to subsidize what has always been done. We need to figure out new ways to scale production, whether that is indoor plant factories or using genetic engineering to create plants or creating grains that can withstand extreme heat. And then the animals. There is so much instability in the market because of our incredible reliance on meat. And I think the ideal — I think the plausible outcome, really — is how do we produce meat in a different way.