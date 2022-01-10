Free email such as Google’s Gmail, Microsoft’s Outlook and Hotmail, and Yahoo have built-in tools for detecting junk mail and moving them to another location (usually a folder called “Spam” or “Junk”) where you can still see them or ignore them forever. There are paid third-party filtering options for companies that host their own email but not many for the free email services that are used by billions of people around the world. On the other side of the issue is professional criminals and marketers, constantly looking for new ways to outsmart email filters and reach their targets.