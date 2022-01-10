Trump Media’s regulatory filings provide little hard information about how it plans to make money or who is working for it. One slide presentation indicated Trump Media expects to generate billions of dollars in revenue by competing in a number of different industries — social media, streaming, podcasting — but provided no details about how it will generate sales. The presentation included the first names and last initials of 30 possible staffers, who the document implied had been hired from well-known Silicon Valley companies. But there was no further way to identify them.