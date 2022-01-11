“Second time lucky?” Boasberg wrote in the opening of the complaint, noting that the commission’s first suit “stumbled out of the starting blocks.”
The revised complaint included enough facts to “plausibly establish” that Facebook has a monopoly in personal social networking, referring to services that allow people to maintain relationships with family and friends online, Boasberg said. It also overcame the deficiencies of the first complaint by “adequately” alleging that barriers to entry protected that dominance, and by demonstrating that Facebook maintained its monopoly power through “anticompetitive conduct — specifically, the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp,” Boasberg wrote.
The decision is a blow to Facebook, which sought a repeat of its early court victory by appealing the FTC’s new complaint. The company argued in October that the suit had “no valid factual basis.” But while the decision acknowledges the agency has overcome some of the initial shortcomings of the initial suit, the judge signaled it may be challenging for the FTC to ultimately prove Facebook is a monopoly.
“Although the agency may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations, the Court believes that it has now cleared the pleading bar and may proceed to discovery,” James E. Boasberg, a United States District judge, wrote.
Representatives for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Boasberg also rejected the company’s argument that Lina Khan, the Democratic FTC chair who voted along party lines to refile the complaint against the social network, should be recused due to her past work and academic writing. The analysis could have implications beyond the Facebook case, as Amazon has also sought Khan’s recusal from antitrust matters.
“Although Khan has undoubtedly expressed views about Facebook’s monopoly power, these views do not suggest the type of ‘axe to grind’ based on personal animosity or financial conflict of interest that has disqualified prosecutors in the past,” he wrote.