“Second time lucky?” Boasberg wrote in the opening of the complaint, noting that the commission’s first suit “stumbled out of the starting blocks.”
First filed under a Republican-led FTC in 2020, the Facebook antitrust suit is widely viewed as a bellwether of Washington’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley, following years of a hands-off approach to tech regulation.
The suit is symbolic of a broader political movement aimed at increasing antitrust enforcement against tech giants. But competition suits against tech giants face major hurdles in the U.S. court system, which for years has held a relatively narrow view of harm, largely focusing on whether consumers face higher prices because of corporate behavior.
Facebook and Instagram are free of charge to consumers and monetized through advertising revenue. However the FTC argues that Facebook’s dominance has led to a lack of innovation, decreased privacy protections and general decline in choice for services that has harmed consumers.
While the judge’s decision acknowledges the agency has overcome some of the initial shortcomings of the initial suit, Boasberg signaled it may be challenging for the FTC to ultimately prove Facebook is a monopoly. It’s “anyone’s guess” whether the agency would prevail, he wrote.
“Although the agency may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations, the Court believes that it has now cleared the pleading bar and may proceed to discovery,” Boasberg wrote.
The revised complaint included enough facts to “plausibly establish” that Facebook has a monopoly in personal social networking, referring to services that allow people to maintain relationships with family and friends online, Boasberg said. Boasberg said the “Achilles’ heel” of the FTC’s first complaint was that it was devoid of data supporting its claim that “no other social network of comprable scale exists in the United States.” But the revised complaint included data from the analytics firm ComScore, and argued that Facebook’s share of daily active users of apps providing personal social networking in the United States has exceeded 70 percent since 2016.
“In short, the FTC has done its homework this time around,” Boasberg wrote.
It also overcame the deficiencies of the first complaint by “adequately” alleging that barriers to entry protected that dominance, and by demonstrating that Facebook maintained its monopoly power through “anticompetitive conduct — specifically, the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp,” Boasberg wrote.
However in one bright spot for Facebook, Boasberg rejected the agency’s argument that Facebook illegally cut off companies it viewed as growing rivals from accessing data from its platform. Boasberg said that those arguments would not proceed because Facebook changed its interoperability policies in 2018.
The decision is a blow to Facebook, which sought a repeat of its early court victory by appealing the FTC’s new complaint. The company argued in October that the suit had “no valid factual basis.”
“We’re confident the evidence will reveal the fundamental weakness of the claims,” said Chris Sgro, a spokesman for Meta, Facebook’s parent company. "Our investments in Instagram and WhatsApp transformed them into what they are today. They have been good for competition, and good for the people and businesses that choose to use our products.”
Boasberg also rejected the company’s argument that Lina Khan, the Democratic FTC chair who voted along party lines to refile the complaint against the social network, should be recused due to her past work and academic writing. The analysis could have implications beyond the Facebook case, as Amazon has also sought Khan’s recusal from antitrust matters. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
“Although Khan has undoubtedly expressed views about Facebook’s monopoly power, these views do not suggest the type of ‘axe to grind’ based on personal animosity or financial conflict of interest that has disqualified prosecutors in the past,” he wrote.
He also noted that Khan “was presumably chosen to lead the FTC in no small part because of her published views.”