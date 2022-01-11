SAN FRANCISCO — California’s Department of Motor Vehicles has opened a new review into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving and other driver-assistance software, as it seeks to determine whether it should consider the features “autonomous,” a spokeswoman said Tuesday night.

The review could carry major implications for the company headed by Elon Musk, which has deployed beta software it dubs “Full Self-Driving” to more than 12,000 vehicles on public roads without trained test drivers. Under DMV rules, autonomous vehicles must be registered with the state and manufacturers must provide annual reports on how often their vehicles disengage from autonomous mode. Autonomous test drivers must be enrolled in a driving record pull notice program.

“The DMV has notified Tesla that the department will be initiating further review of the technology on their vehicles, including any expansion of the current programs or features,” DMV spokeswoman Anita Gore said in an email. “If the capabilities of the features meet the definition of an autonomous vehicle according to California law and regulations, DMV will take steps to make certain that Tesla operates under the appropriate autonomous vehicle permits.”

“The DMV will be partnering with AV industry experts to evaluate the capabilities of Tesla’s vehicles,” she added.

Gore said the review is separate from an review probe of Tesla’s use of the term Full Self-Driving, which seeks to determine whether Tesla misled customers.

The Los Angeles Times first reported that the DMV was “revisiting” its approach to regulating Tesla’s use of automated features in its vehicles.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has defended its safety record and says it requires drivers to pay attention at all times while using the software.