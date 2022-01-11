“The DMV has notified Tesla that the department will be initiating further review of the technology on their vehicles, including any expansion of the current programs or features,” DMV spokeswoman Anita Gore said in an email. “If the capabilities of the features meet the definition of an autonomous vehicle according to California law and regulations, DMV will take steps to make certain that Tesla operates under the appropriate autonomous vehicle permits.”
“The DMV will be partnering with AV industry experts to evaluate the capabilities of Tesla’s vehicles,” she added.
Tesla test drivers believe they’re on a mission to make driving safer for everyone. Skeptics say they’re a safety hazard.
Gore said the review is separate from an review probe of Tesla’s use of the term Full Self-Driving, which seeks to determine whether Tesla misled customers.
The Los Angeles Times first reported that the DMV was “revisiting” its approach to regulating Tesla’s use of automated features in its vehicles.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has defended its safety record and says it requires drivers to pay attention at all times while using the software.