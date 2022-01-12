Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled several new workplace tools aimed at improving communication, collaboration and access to company resources for workers who prepare our food, operate manufacturing lines and treat sick patients. For example, front-line workers can communicate with co-workers and other departments by using a walkie-talkie app on Microsoft’s communication platform Teams that’s downloadable on iOS devices to get safety alerts at a construction site. Similarly, they can use the walkie-talkie app with the press of a button on a Zebra Technologies mobile computing and scanning device to track down items in a store. Workers can also access and streamline time-off requests on Teams. They can access schedules and wait times for medical virtual visits. And workers will be able to access company resources like payroll as well as educational and training tools all through the same system.