A former Microsoft employee sued the company several years ago, alleging widespread gender discrimination. The lawsuit attempted to get class status, a shift that would potentially include thousands of more women, but was shot down in court. Still, the suit revealed some of the inner workings of the way Microsoft investigated complaints — including showing that in a period between 2010 and 2016, only 1 of 118 gender discrimination complaints filed by women in technical roles was determined to be “founded.”