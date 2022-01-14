Google was initially successful in convincing the presiding judge to throw out most of John Doe’s claims on the grounds that the complaint was superseded by federal law. But the appellate court reversed the lower court’s ruling, allowing the case to proceed. In its opinion, the California Courts of Appeal affirmed the importance of the state’s labor laws that go further than federal laws in protecting employees’ rights to free speech. Those laws give workers in California the right to “speak as they choose about their work lives,” the court wrote. “In sum, these statutes establish as a minimum employment standard an employee anti-gag rule.”