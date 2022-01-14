Turn it off. This way any typos will be yours and yours alone. There are different parts of auto-correct you can turn off depending on the problem. If it’s just a capitalization feature, turn off auto-capitalization. Same goes for auto-punctuation. Or you can disable it completely.

Use slide typing: This is a smartphone feature that Google launched first and Apple added later. Instead of tapping out each letter, you slide your finger around the keyboard from letter to letter, lifting only at the end of the word. In my experience, it has a higher accuracy rate than when I absolutely butcher things with tap-tap-tapping.

Use dictation: It’s another AI tool built into our phones and computers that is not perfect, but getting better all the time. Dictation will let you say your thoughts out loud, then do its best to turn them into typed words. This option works best when you’re someplace quiet, or is a good option if you’re driving and really need to send a message.

Send a voice memo: If you want to make sure your words are received exactly as you meant them, just send a recording. Texting voice memos is increasingly popular, and is handy for any rants or thoughts that would take too long to type. The feature is also built into most messaging apps.

Add your bad or unique words to the dictionary or text-replacement list. If you frequently deploy obscenities in messages and are tired of having them changed, add them to the dictionary or set up a custom text replacement, which lets you set up shortcuts and say what you want to auto-correct to. You can use this feature for things like turning “TY” into “Thank you.” But for curse word text-replacements, just put the same exact word in both fields. This also works for any words you use often that aren’t in the dictionary, say lingo from your industry.

Reset the dictionary: If you’re on a smartphone and it seems to have a lot of quirks (random caps, changing real words to fake ones), you can reset the dictionary and start from scratch. On an iPhone, you go to Settings → General → Transfer or Reset iPhone, then tap Reset. You’ll see an option to “Reset Keyboard Dictionary.”