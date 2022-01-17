Advocates, whistleblowers and civil rights groups for years have tried to take on the Silicon Valley machine, by revealing privacy scandals at the companies or the ways that they’ve allegedly abused their market clout to harm their rivals. But these groups generally are not as well-funded as the political arms of some of the world’s most valuable companies, and they have not had the resources to spend significantly on mass advertising. To date, no comprehensive legislation to regulate the tech giants has passed Congress.