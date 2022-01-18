In the most starry-eyed vision of the metaverse, it will be a limitless, always-on digital realm in which we will someday lead full second lives, accessible from any Internet-connected device or platform, carrying with us our avatars, digital goods and cryptocurrencies wherever we go. But that’s a very long way off. Microsoft dropping $69 billion on Activision to counter Facebook suggests that the near future of the metaverse will be something less grandiose: an extension of today’s corporate platform wars in which the largest companies vie to expand their empires of attention and data by conquering swaths of the fast-growing gaming and remote-work sectors.