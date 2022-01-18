But the acquisition also shines a fresh light on how big and powerful Microsoft is, and how far its empire sprawls away from its old-school software products like Microsoft Office and Windows. In the two decades since the U.S. government sued Microsoft for using its dominance in operating systems to freeze out competitors, the company has rebounded in a spectacular way. It now owns household-name companies in a variety of fields, from social media to gaming to vital tools used by computer programmers all over the world.