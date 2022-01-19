Two decades after fighting its own antitrust battles in Washington, Microsoft has emerged as a sophisticated and experienced Washington operator, positioning itself as a willing participant in regulation and developing relationships that engender rare trust. The company has come a long way since its own antitrust fight, that began in the ’90s, when it was viewed as an arrogant competitor with little regard for politicking. Lawmakers in recent years have treated Redmond, Washington, where Microsoft is headquartered, like a trusted ally in their efforts to rein in other large tech companies.