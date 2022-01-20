Pro-Trump influencers flocked to alternative social networks. Their follower counts stalled soon after.
To find the historical number of followers, The Post accessed archived copies of profile pages maintained by the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. Not all of the influencers had accounts on all of the platforms, and data was not always archived consistently; data in the Wayback Machine is usually saved when specifically requested by a user, so follower counts may be archived for several days in a row, then not again for weeks or even a few months. All counts were updated in January 2022 by The Post.
The Post was unable to determine from the data the total number of followers for any of the influencers since it was impossible to know when individuals had followed an account on multiple platforms or had used multiple accounts on a single platform to follow an influencer. Some followers could be bots.
The analyzed accounts were:
Joseph Mercola; Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; Ty and Charlene Bollinger; Sherri Tenpenny; Rizza Islam; Rashid Buttar; Erin Elizabeth; Sayer Ji; Kelly Brogan; Christiane Northrup; Ben Tapper; Kevin Jenkins.
Dan Bongino; Devin Nunes; Charlie Kirk; Dan Stock; Turning Point USA; Bannon’s War Room; X22Report; RedPill78; OAN; Donald Trump; Man in America; Donald Trump Jr.; Rudolph W. Giuliani; Shiva Ayyadurai; Newsmax.
Next News Network; Jordan Sather; Epoch Times; NTD News; Ron Watkins; Paul A. Gosar; Marjorie Taylor Greene; Rand Paul; Wendy Rogers; Mike Lindell; Roger Stone; Ali Alexander; Sidney Powell.
Alex Jones; Lin Wood; Laura Loomer; Milo Yiannopoulos; Sebastian Gorka; Michael Flynn; Patrick Byrne.