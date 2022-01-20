Apple holds an iron grip over the kinds of apps that people can download onto its phones, forcing them to go through its own app store instead of downloading them directly from the Internet, a practice known as “sideloading.” That allows the company to run security checks on its apps, which it says makes its platform much safer from hacks and scams, though some scams do still find their way through. It also allows Apple to make it easier for iPhone users to control the amount of data they share with app providers.