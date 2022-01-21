Keep in mind that if your daughter paid for a monthly or annual subscription to the app, it may still appear under “active” until that month or year is up. If illicit app purchases are an issue, you can always use Apple’s parental controls to prevent your kids from charging things to your account. Go to Settings -> Screen Time -> Content & Privacy Restrictions -> iTunes & App Store Purchases. There, you can choose whether your kids are allowed to install apps, delete apps and make in-app purchases.