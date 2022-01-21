Despite years of political backlash, 2021 was a uniquely treacherous year for the tech giants in Washington. They began the year under fire from both parties in the fallout of the Jan. 6 attacks. Democrats were furious that the social media companies did not do more to prevent the spread of inciteful rhetoric on their platforms ahead of the violence at the Capitol. When they took more enforcement actions in the fallout of the attacks and suspended the accounts of former president Donald Trump, Republicans were angered and accused the companies of censorship.