Despite years of political backlash, 2021 was a uniquely treacherous year for the tech giants in Washington. They began the year under fire from both parties in the fallout from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Democrats were furious that the social media companies did not do more to prevent the spread of inciting rhetoric on their platforms ahead of the violence. When they took more enforcement actions in the fallout of the attacks and suspended the accounts of President Donald Trump, Republicans were angered and accused the companies of censorship.