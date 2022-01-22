Though NFT art had yet to take off when Wei wrote his essay, it’s a perfect fit for the theory (which was partly inspired by a comparison between social networks and ICOs, or initial coin offerings). With no utility beyond serving as proof of the owner’s taste, wealth and ability to spot a trend before it goes mainstream, it’s perhaps the purest example yet of status as a service, as others have since pointed out. No wonder companies built around giving users ways to broadcast their identity and social status are eager to give an extremely fast-growing, wealthy and influential subculture a new way to do that.