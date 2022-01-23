What began as a way for young women to share their qualms with West Elm Caleb — or any other not-so-kind date — muddled the line between support and ridicule, with hordes of commenters and content creators jumping onboard. Someone posted his address, phone number and workplace. A woman joked about heckling him at a coronavirus testing line that she heard he was waiting at. Calls have been made for him to “run out of the city.”