The complaints Monday against Google come after D.C. opened an investigation into the company in 2018. They build on a May 2020 lawsuit, brought by the Arizona attorney general, that similarly argued that the company set up its Android mobile operating system in a way that enriched its advertising empire and deceived device owners about the protections actually afforded to their personal data. Some of these issues were first publicly revealed in a 2018 Associated Press report, which detailed how many Google services on both Android phones and iPhones store consumers’ location data, even if they selected privacy settings intended to prevent the company from doing so.