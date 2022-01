TikTok is famous for its algorithm, which uses signals about your behavior to show you more videos you like and, it hopes, keep you on the app longer. It can be eerily accurate. Some of the cues it uses are what videos you like and which people you follow. However, you can get a perfectly fine feed without doing any of those things ever. That’s because the app can also know things like demographic information, how long you watch a video and when you jump to the comments or dive into a person’s other posts. That’s enough to make your For You Page seem personalized even without the additional data.