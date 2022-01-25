But the new systems would give more control to Google and less to the advertisers it says it is defending. Right now, websites can collect their own data on peoples’ habits and use it how they see fit. With Google’s proposals, the company itself would keep all the data, running calculations to determine what its users’ interests are and then giving only the topic to the advertiser. The move has already pushed many advertisers to ask customers for their email lists so they can advertise to them directly rather than rely on the Web.