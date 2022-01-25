Most people who receive emails, letters or phone calls telling them they’ve won the lottery are more likely to be the target of a scam. Lottery fraud is common in the United States: Of the more than 600,000 complaints of fraud the Federal Trade Commission received in the third quarter of 2021, scams that used prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries as bait were the third most common, generating a total loss of $56.3 million for the consumers who fell for them.