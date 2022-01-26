The Amazon Labor Union, an independent group of workers at the Staten Island facility that is not connected to a major national union, previously had its petition rejected late last year. At the time, the NLRB said the group had not collected enough signatures to meet the threshold needed, which is typically 30 percent.
Organizing leader Chris Smalls said the group has now collected more than 2,500 signatures and is excited about holding an election.
“We’re working in the middle of a pandemic still,” said Smalls, a former worker at the warehouse who was fired in 2020. “We deserve a lot more than we’re being paid, and we deserve to be treated with respect.”
The NLRB will hold a hearing on the election Feb. 16.
Amazon sought to cast doubt on the effort Wednesday.
“We’re skeptical that there are a sufficient number of legitimate signatures, and we’re seeking to understand how these signatures were verified,” Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said in a statement. “Our employees have always had a choice of whether to join a union, and as we saw just a few months ago, the vast majority of our team in Staten Island did not support the ALU.”
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.