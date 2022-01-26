Tesla is likely to tout its 2021 production and delivery figures during the year-end update, including delivering more than 936,000 vehicles over the course of 2021 along with 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter. Tesla has grown substantially despite the pandemic — even during a manufacturing and supply chain crunch that has constrained other automakers. Its annual deliveries nearly doubled the figure from the 2020 annual report of 499,550, and exceeded last year’s quarterly figure for the same period — 180,570 — by nearly 130,000.