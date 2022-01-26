Musk is expected to join Tesla executives Wednesday as the company discusses its quarterly figures, providing updates on its long-awaited Cybertruck pickup and the Texas factory where it will be built. Musk had said he planned to provide the product update amid supply chain woes that Tesla blames for shifting some of its manufacturing timelines.
Tesla test drivers believe they’re on a mission to make driving safer for everyone. Skeptics say they’re a safety hazard.
Despite the success of its best-selling vehicles, the Model 3 and Model Y, the company has yet to produce its Cybertruck pickup, electric big-rig dubbed the Tesla Semi, or the Tesla Roadster, the updated version of its sportscar.
Tesla is likely to tout its 2021 production and delivery figures during the year-end update, including delivering more than 936,000 vehicles over the course of 2021 along with 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter. Tesla has grown substantially despite the pandemic — even during a manufacturing and supply chain crunch that has constrained other automakers. Its annual deliveries nearly doubled the figure from the 2020 annual report of 499,550, and exceeded last year’s quarterly figure for the same period — 180,570 — by nearly 130,000.
Musk is known for his brash — and sometimes erratic — behavior that comes on display during earnings call appearances.
In 2020, he broke into a profanity-laced rant during one such appearance as he decried shelter-in-place orders as “fascist.”
In July, he called subscriptions for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving driver-assistance features “debatable,” saying, “We need to make Full Self-Driving work in order for it to be a compelling value proposition.” The comments raised eyebrows for casting doubt on the of the company’s own product in a forum intended to promote its successes, though they reflected Musk’s occasional candor and penchant for oversharing.
Musk said in the same presentation he would scale back his earnings call participation, saving his appearances for important announcements and revelations.
Analysts expect Tesla to post strong revenue on its fourth-quarter performance.
“Tesla is coming off a robust 4Q performance in which the company despite the chip shortage beat ... unit forecasts by 16% as a clear standout with many other auto stalwarts facing challenges across the board,” wrote Dan Ives, analyst with Wedbush Securities.