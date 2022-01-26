YouTube has had rules against posting false or misleading information about the coronavirus and vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic, though critics have said the company unevenly enforces its rules. In September, it took down the accounts of several prominent anti-vaccine influencers after years of research from misinformation researchers suggesting the platform played a role in the growing popularity of vaccine hesitancy.
Pro-Trump influencers flocked to alternative social networks. Their follower counts stalled soon after.
Bongino did not respond to a request for comment but a Twitter account associated with one of his shows posted a tweet saying “good riddance to YouTube.”
Bongino had around 870,000 subscribers on YouTube, but over 2 million on Rumble, a video platform popular with right-wing figures who say Big Tech is censoring them. He had already threatened to leave YouTube before the ban.