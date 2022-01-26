Google-owned YouTube said it had permanently banned prominent conservative media figure Don Bongino from its site after he repeatedly broke its rules on posting covid-19 misinformation.

Bongino, who hosts a show on Fox News in addition to talk radio shows and online broadcasts, had been given a strike and week-long suspension from YouTube earlier in January for saying in one of his videos that masks were useless. He uploaded another video later in the month that also broke the platform’s rules on coronavirus misinformation. When he tried to upload a third video, the company banned him permanently.

YouTube has had rules against posting false or misleading information about the coronavirus and vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic, though critics have said the company unevenly enforces its rules. In September, it took down the accounts of several prominent anti-vaccine influencers after years of research from misinformation researchers suggesting the platform played a role in the growing popularity of vaccine hesitancy.

Bongino did not respond to a request for comment but a Twitter account associated with one of his shows posted a tweet saying “good riddance to YouTube.”

Bongino had around 870,000 subscribers on YouTube, but over 2 million on Rumble, a video platform popular with right-wing figures who say Big Tech is censoring them. He had already threatened to leave YouTube before the ban.