They are speaking of an airplane, a sleek electric craft that can whisk packages directly between warehouses without the need for runways or the hassle of highways. The plane offers a high-tech solution to a granular problem: a $5 million futuristic machine that can make that new shirt arrive a lot sooner. If it works, our package world, supercharged by the pandemic, would be greener and speedier. But problems ranging from scale to safety to Federal Aviation Administration certification mean plenty of eggs could also get broken along the way.