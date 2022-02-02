But that figure is a tiny fraction its main source of revenue, targeted advertising on its social network. Overall revenue were $33.67 billion, lower than some analyst estimates.
And Facebook’s growth in users — a near constant since the company created its viral social network in 2004 — is slowing.
Daily active users dropped from 1.93 billion to 1.92 billion, with the drop coming from Africa and Latin America. Facebook’s growth has long been stagnant in the U.S. and Europe, but previously made up for it by consistently adding users all over the world. These new numbers suggest that Facebook is becoming saturated all over the world as well — a potentially worrisome trend and one that shows another reason the company is pushing so hard into new arenas such as hardware.
The company has made significant investments toward its aspiration of becoming a hardware giant, including hiring over 10,000 people and rebranding itself to Meta. But that transition is still in its early days.
And it’s also a distraction from the company’s political problems. Tens of thousands of Facebook documents brought forth by a whistleblower last year revealed that it is accelerating polarization and that its algorithms have helped violent groups organize themselves on the platform.
The company also said it was changing its stock ticker symbol to META from FB.
This story is breaking and will be updated.