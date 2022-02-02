NASA is now looking to launch the SLS in April or May, as part of its Artemis campaign to return astronauts to the surface of the moon for the first time since the last Apollo mission in 1972. The first test flight, known as Artemis I, would fling the autonomous Orion capsule into orbit around the moon before coming home. That mission would not have any astronauts on board. But the next flight, currently scheduled for May 2024, would carry a crew of four in orbit around the moon. By the end of 2025, NASA hopes to land astronauts on the lunar surface, and the crew would include the first woman to walk on the moon as well as a person of color.