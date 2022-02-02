As part of the Pegasus Project investigation, The Post reported that NSO began pitching U.S. intelligence and police officials on its hacking tool as early as 2014 and in 2019 hired several well-known U.S. political figures to help clean up its reputation. But while NSO acknowledged in a statement to The Post last summer that it had retained “top U.S. counsels” to help support its “lifesaving mission,” it declined to name its government customers or answer questions about its pursuit of contracts inside the United States.