Spotify’s massive reach — as of last October, it had more than 380 million users — meant it could turn popular podcasts like “Heavyweight” and “Armchair Expert” into exclusive properties. Entire social communities have developed around the Spotify playlists some people have created, which some might hesitate to give up on. And let’s not forget that Spotify doesn’t offer any tools to help you migrate your carefully curated music collection anywhere else. But if you do decide to give up on Spotify — no matter the reason — making the switch can be easier than you think.