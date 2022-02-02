Since launching in the U.S. in 2017, TikTok has become one of the Internet’s most popular social networks. The company said in September that more than 1 billion people use it every month. Trump’s criticism of the service did nothing to slow enthusiasm for the platform, which has consistently remained one of the most-downloaded apps in the Apple and Google app stores. TikTok leaped past Google last year to become the world’s most popular website, according to the Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare.