Prime, which the company said last year has 200 million subscribers, gives members free shipping on many products, and access to Amazon’s video library, among other perks.
Amazon Prime vice president Jamil Ghani said in a statement that rising wages and transportation costs contributed to the increase.
(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Amazon announced the price hike in its quarterly earnings report, where it also said it made $14.3 billion in profit during the quarter — nearly doubling its profit from a year ago. Amazon’s stock surged more than 17 percent in after-hours trading following the news.