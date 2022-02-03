SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon is raising the price of its Prime membership from $119 to $139 annually, the first time the company has boosted the price of its popular subscription service since 2018.

The new prices will go into effect Feb. 18 for new members, and beginning after March 25 for people who already have a membership.

Prime, which the company said last year has 200 million subscribers, gives members free shipping on many products, and access to Amazon’s video library, among other perks.

Amazon Prime vice president Jamil Ghani said in a statement that rising wages and transportation costs contributed to the increase.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Amazon announced the price hike in its quarterly earnings report, where it also said it made $14.3 billion in profit during the quarter — nearly doubling its profit from a year ago. Amazon’s stock surged more than 17 percent in after-hours trading following the news.