Prime, which the company said last year has 200 million subscribers, gives members free shipping on many products, and access to Amazon’s video library, among other perks. Amazon Prime vice president Jamil Ghani said in a statement that rising wages and transportation costs contributed to the increase.
(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Amazon announced the price hike in its quarterly earnings report, where it also said it made $14.3 billion in profit during the quarter — nearly doubling its profit from a year ago. Amazon’s stock surged more than 17 percent in after-hours trading following the news.
Amazon has fared well during the covid pandemic, as people flock online to buy goods or stream movies. Despite the national labor shortage, the company was still able to hire 140,000 workers during its peak holiday shopping period, chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky said on a call with media. But it’s running into staffing issues early this year because of the omicron variant — workers are often out sick, causing others to work overtime.
“We’re running into that and it’s disrupting our operations,” he said.