Apple’s situation has become so dire in Washington that Cook in January became personally involved. He spoke to lawmakers on the committee, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), to raise concerns about the impact the bills could have on user privacy and security. The company’s proxies in Washington are making similar arguments. The App Association, a coalition of developers funded by Apple and other large companies, sent a letter on Monday to lawmakers warning that the app store legislation would “diminish privacy and security protections.” Adam Kovacevich, the CEO and founder of the Chamber of Progress, an industry coalition which counts Apple as a partner, said in an interview that the current App Store policies allow Apple to curate apps in a way that encourages greater privacy, security and child safety protections.