The news that Facebook may have peaked in 2021 was only the most symbolic data point in a gloomy corporate earnings report that sent Meta’s stock into an epic, historic spiral — shearing $220 billion from its value and hinting that the company’s reign of dominance over online socializing might not last.
For investors, the more worrisome signs have to do with the company’s struggle to monetize Instagram’s short form video product Reels, its answer to red-hot Chinese-owned rival TikTok; a privacy crackdown by Apple that has limited Facebook’s ability to target ads on iPhones; and mounting expenses in the company’s dramatic bid to build a virtual-reality future that it calls “the metaverse.”
Usage of the Facebook app itself had been gradually leveling off for years. And 2 billion daily logins is still an enormous, almost incomprehensible figure, greater than the population of any country on earth.
But it’s not what Facebook was aiming for, which was to connect everyone — the entire world, even the people who don’t have Internet access yet. While it’s possible that Facebook will resume its growth in some form in the future, the quarterly decline in the social network’s most prized metric, known as daily active users, is a sign that Zuckerberg’s dream is unlikely ever to be fully realized, at least in the form he once envisioned.
Zuckerberg and company didn’t just want to build the largest social network. They set out to build something truly ubiquitous, something that everyone would use, something that would become part of the fabric of global society — something that everyone had to use, if only because everyone else was. And they got farther than almost anyone could have imagined. Just not all the way.
To understand how integral growth was to Facebook’s identity, it’s worth revisiting a memo that executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, now Meta’s CTO, sent to the company in 2016.
“The natural state of the world is not connected,” Bosworth wrote in the memo, which was leaked and published by BuzzFeed in 2018. “It is not unified. It is fragmented by borders, languages, and increasingly by different products. The best products don’t win. The ones everyone use (sic) win.”
Facebook’s “imperative,” in Bosworth’s telling — its raison d’etre — was to be that product that everyone used, the tool that unified at last a fragmented human race in a single, vast network. And the company would pursue that imperative at any cost, even the cost of users’ lives, “because that’s what we do,” he wrote. “We connect people.”
Bosworth later insisted, once the memo had come to light, that he had written it in the spirit of debate, and that he didn’t really believe what he wrote. Zuckerberg said the same. Yet the company’s actions have borne it out again and again over the years.
It wasn’t even enough for Facebook to connect everyone in the world with an Internet connection. In 2013, before its user growth began to slow globally Zuckerberg — who is always thinking long-term, always anticipating the threat that’s over the next hill — foresaw that Facebook would eventually be constrained by the reality that roughly half the world lacked reliable Internet access. So he devised a plan to connect “the next 5 billion” by offering a limited, Facebook-centric version of the Internet free to the world’s poor.
Called internet.org, and later rebranded as Free Basics, Facebook’s moonshot largely missed its mark, making gains in some key markets but falling short in others due to public mistrust, digital nationalism, and the company’s arrogant approach. Still, Facebook continued to grow as more of the world came online without its help and it started a major push to get more international users in 2014. Even in 2018, when the app’s usage in the United States and Canada plateaued for the first time, it was buoyed by growth elsewhere in the world.
But Tuesday’s earnings report showed that Facebook’s ascent has stalled just about everywhere. The biggest decline in daily usage was not in the United States but a category that it calls “rest of world,” chiefly Latin America and Africa. Tellingly, Facebook lost daily users even while its monthly user base continued to grow slightly, which means that Facebook technically has more members but they’re signing in less often.
All of which casts Facebook’s dramatic renaming and pivot to “building the metaverse” in a new light. Zuckerberg knew before just about anyone else that social media was no longer enough to keep the company on top. Now he’s trying to will into existence a grand new vision of a digital world in which we all have second lives that play out through avatars inhabiting virtual spaces and realms.
Zuckerberg has a long track record of reinventing Facebook and has been compensating for the big blue app’s deceleration for some time. Several years ago, the company realized that it had saturated among U.S. and Canadian users, and it overhauled its core news feed algorithm to prioritize engagement — getting existing users to spend more time on the network.
It also bought Instagram and WhatsApp, Facebook properties that are continuing to grow even as the product Zuckerberg built as a college student is finally peaking. And losing users does not necessarily mean losing money in the short-term: Facebook’s revenue per users also continued to grow last quarter.
Meta reported Tuesday that this experimental branch of the company, called Reality Labs, is growing fast, though its expenses are mounting faster. Perhaps someday it will be Facebook’s metaverse that connects us all at last. Yet the end of Facebook’s growth era marks a turning point in the history of social media and the Internet. If Zuckerberg couldn’t do it with Facebook, given all the resources and momentum and desire one could ask for, he may have to confront the possibility that no single product ever will.