“We're going to go back and double check to see if we can understand some more of the finer points of how these ships operate and work,” said Bill Gerstenmaier, SpaceX’s vice president for build and flight reliability. “But it's not a safety concern. It's not an issue for the crew. There's no modifications required on orbit. This is more of a learning exercise of how we can improve our design and engineering understanding of parachute operation.”