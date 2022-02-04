But shoot, there was a publicist. And a certain reporter did not want to see a certain publicist because a certain publicist really wanted coverage of something a certain reporter wasn’t going to cover. The reporter spun around, realizing he was too far from the exit. In a brief, crazed moment of panic, he even tried to turn the video off. What was he thinking?! This wasn’t Zoom. The publicist was getting closer. The reporter had no choice. He was going to face what every film-festival avatar dreads: He was going to get pitched.