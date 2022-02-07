Longtime investor and board member Peter Thiel plans not to seek reelection to Facebook’s board this year, the company announced Monday, ending his tenure as one of the company’s longest serving board members at a moment of tumult for the social media giant.

Thiel, a right-leaning billionaire who has also been a close adviser to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and one of the company’s earliest investors, plans to focus his energies on the 2022 midterm elections, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Thiel is currently supporting two former colleagues, J.D. Vance and Blake Masters, who are running for Senate seats in Ohio and Arizona, respectively.

“Peter has been a valuable member of our board and I’m deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company — from believing in us when few others would, to teaching me so many lessons about business, economics, and the world,” Zuckerberg said in a news release.

Thiel, who joined Meta’s board in April of 2005, said in the release: “It has been a privilege to work with one of the great entrepreneurs of our time. Mark Zuckerberg’s intelligence, energy, and conscientiousness are tremendous. His talents will serve Meta well as he leads the company into a new era.”