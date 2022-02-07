Thiel, a right-leaning billionaire and Trump supporter who has also been a close adviser to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, plans to focus his energies on the 2022 midterm elections, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Thiel is currently supporting two close associates, J.D. Vance and Blake Masters, who are running for Senate seats in Ohio and Arizona, respectively. Thiel sees the midterms as a critical moment for the country, the person said, and he is backing a slate of candidates who are allies of former president Donald Trump.