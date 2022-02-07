“Peter has been a valuable member of our board and I’m deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company — from believing in us when few others would, to teaching me so many lessons about business, economics, and the world,” Zuckerberg said in a news release.
Thiel, who joined Meta’s board in April of 2005, said in the release: “It has been a privilege to work with one of the great entrepreneurs of our time. Mark Zuckerberg’s intelligence, energy, and conscientiousness are tremendous. His talents will serve Meta well as he leads the company into a new era.”
Thiel, a venture capitalist who co-founded PayPal and Palantir Technologies, has long been controversial for Facebook. He first joined the board in 2005, one year after the company was founded, and was one of the first investors to bet big on Zuckerberg’s nascent social media start-up.
In the run-up to the 2016 election, Thiel became more involved in politics and became a vocal supporter of Trump. He helped the company make connections to leading conservative figures and manage a controversy over the alleged suppression of conservative publications. Facebook’s liberal employee base often criticized Zuckerberg’s relationship with Thiel and questioned his influence over the company’s direction, particularly Zuckerberg’s stances on free speech. Thiel has long been a libertarian-leaning conservative who has reportedly influenced Zuckerberg to take more hands off positions on whether to police misinformation and other harmful content.
Thiel moved to Miami last year, part of a wave of notable conservative figures in Silicon Valley making Florida their new home. He has embraced cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, known as NFTS.
Last month Masters tweeted that he and Thiel would mint 99 NFTs of their book, Zero to One, and would sell them for contributions to Masters’ Senate campaign. The purchase would also come with “exclusive access to parties with me and Peter.”
Vance and Masters are two longtime Thiel proteges that have embraced a pro-Trump agenda.
Masters is the chief operating officer of Thiel Capital and the president of the Thiel Foundation.
J.D. Vance is author of the best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy who previously worked at Thiel’s Mithril Capital Management. Thiel recently backed his Midwest-focused venture fund, Narya Capital, based in Cincinnati.