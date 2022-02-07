“The IRS takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised,” IRS commissioner Charles Rettig said in a statement. “Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition.”
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), one of roughly a dozen members of Congress who had urged the IRS to halt the plan, said in a statement Monday, “I appreciate that the administration recognizes that privacy and security are not mutually exclusive and no one should be forced to submit to facial recognition to access critical government services.”
The IRS said it would also continue to work with cross-government partners on additional methods of authentication. The government runs a separate sign-in service, Login.gov.
ID.me officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.