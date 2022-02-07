The agency originally had said that starting this summer all taxpayers would need to submit a “video selfie” to the company to be able to access their tax records and other services on the IRS website. But lawmakers and advocates slammed the idea of mandating the technology’s use nationwide, saying that it would unfairly burden Americans without smartphones or computer cameras and would risk leaking sensitive data to hackers. Facial recognition algorithms have also been shown to work less accurately on darker skin.
“The IRS takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised,” IRS commissioner Charles Rettig said in a statement announcing the IRS decision. “Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition.”
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), one of nearly two dozen members of Congress who had urged the IRS to halt the plan, said in a statement Monday, “I appreciate that the administration recognizes that privacy and security are not mutually exclusive and no one should be forced to submit to facial recognition to access critical government services.”
The IRS said it would also continue to work with “cross-government partners” on additional methods of authentication.
The government runs a separate sign-in service, Login.gov, whose leaders told The Washington Post last week that they would not use facial recognition until a “rigorous review has given us confidence that we can do so equitably and without causing harm to vulnerable populations.”
IRS and Treasury officials did not respond to questions of how the change could affect the two-year, $86 million contract that Treasury signed with ID.me last summer, or what would happen with the personal or facial data that Americans have submitted to ID.me already.
In a letter to the IRS last week, the Republican members of the Senate Finance Committee pointedly asked what would happen to taxpayers’ personal information if the IRS ended its work with the company. The group has yet to receive a response, a committee aide said.
IRS officials said the change will not affect people’s ability to pay their tax bills or file their returns. But Treasury officials have warned of “enormous challenges” this year at the agency due to millions of unprocessed filings, and officials in the first days of tax season last year suspended the mailing of certain notices due to a backlog of returns.
ID.me officials, who did not respond to requests for comment, tweeted on Monday that the company uses “numerous tools” to verify identities beyond facial recognition.
The company currently offers a backup option that allows people who have failed a facial recognition check to confirm their identity by showing official documents to a company representative over a live video call. But some people who have gone through that process have reported technical glitches and hours-long waits for help, and the company’s chief told The Post that they have fewer than 1,000 agents handling video calls for the entire country.
The reversal sparked questions of whether ID.me’s other clients across the country will follow suit. Roughly 70 million Americans have used its service to verify their identities while filing for unemployment insurance, pandemic assistance grants, child tax credit payments or other services, the company’s chief told The Post last month. On its client list: ten federal agencies, including Social Security, Labor and Veterans Affairs; 30 states, including California, Florida, New York and Texas; and 540 companies nationwide.
The Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, a digital rights advocacy group, celebrated the change and called on state governments to drop the technology’s use. “When government agencies use this technology, it’s question of when, not if, this biometric data is hacked, leaked or misused,” the group’s executive director Albert Fox Cahn said in a statement.
Companies, schools, police departments and government agencies are increasingly using facial recognition for security and investigative purposes, and 10 federal agencies — the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Interior, Justice, State, Treasury and Veterans Affairs — told government auditors last year that they intended to expand their face-scanning capabilities in the coming months.
The option to create a new account using ID.me’s facial recognition service had been offered on the website for months, and some taxpayers who had proactively gone through the process expressed frustration following news of the IRS’ reversal.
Jamal Le Blanc, who lives in suburban Maryland, said he was told a month ago he’d need to create a facial scan to access his tax records. Because of a disability in his arm, he said, he required his daughter’s help to run through the process. Now, he worries over how the data will be used or secured in the years to come.
“I am not the only person whose biometric information is now in the possession of an unknown government contractor because I needed my own tax records,” he said.