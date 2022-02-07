A settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission required Musk to have his potentially market-moving statements vetted by a securities lawyer.
Tesla said in its disclosure that the SEC-issued subpoena sought “information on our governance processes around compliance with the SEC settlement.”
The subpoena came 10 days after Musk issued a Twitter poll asking if he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock.
Since the settlement, Musk has sent a series of eyebrow-raising tweets, including one in 2020 that sent Tesla’s stock plunging when he wrote “Tesla stock price is too high imo,” shorthand for in my opinion. Musk also wrote, “SEC, three letter acronym, middle word is Elon’s,” an apparent cloaked reference to a lewd act.
Tesla, meanwhile, faces pressure from another government entity — the state of California — over worker allegations of racist treatment at its facilities.
Tesla was ordered in October to pay former employee Owen Diaz nearly $137 million in a case that alleged racist abuse, discrimination and harassment at its Fremont, Calif., factory.
Jury orders Tesla to pay more than $130 million in discrimination suit, which alleged racist epithets and hostile work environment
Tesla said that on Jan. 3, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing issued notice that it believed it had the grounds to file a civil complaint against it following an investigation “into undisclosed allegations of race discrimination and harassment at unspecified Tesla locations.” The company was issued a “Cause Finding and Mandatory Dispute Resolution” notice, it said.
Tesla, the SEC and the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The government helped Tesla conquer electric cars. Now it’s helping Detroit, and Elon Musk isn’t happy.
The SEC matter has hounded Musk since he sent the controversial tweet in 2018. It has also led to a contentious relationship with the financial regulator. Musk said in a 60 Minutes interview in 2018, “I do not respect the SEC. I do not respect them.”
Tesla, meanwhile, has pushed back against the allegations of racist treatment of workers — while acknowledging efforts to improve conditions more generally.
Valerie Capers Workman, Tesla’s then-vice president of people, issues a statement to workers following the verdict, which was posted on Tesla’s website.
“While we strongly believe that these facts don’t justify the verdict reached by the jury in San Francisco,” she wrote, “we do recognize that in 2015 and 2016 we were not perfect. We’re still not perfect.”