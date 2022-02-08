But at a time when streaming services, social media sites and legacy networks are vying for eyeballs, finding the Olympic content you want when you want it still isn’t a no-brainer. (That is, if you want to watch the games at all. Just 16 million people tuned in for the Opening Ceremonies, NBC said — compared with the 28.3 million it reported during the 2018 Winter Games — as covid precautions keep stadiums quiet and alleged human rights abuses in China draw criticism from the international community. China has denied any such abuses.)
Peacock only allows three people to share the same account, so borrowing a friend’s login can get tricky. Locast, which used to provide online access to traditional television stations such as NBC, shut down in September. And YouTube can only show what NBC chooses to share.
We studied NBC’s programming plan and the strict rules from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about what can be put online and where, and answered some of the most burning questions about how to watch the Winter Olympics free or on a budget. If you’ve got questions about TV and streaming in the Internet age, send them to us here.