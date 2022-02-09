The company’s face scans have been run on millions of Americans seeking unemployment insurance, tax credits, pandemic assistance grants or other government services in states including California, Florida, New York and Texas as well as the federal agencies handling Social Security, Labor and Veterans Affairs.
After questioning from The Washington Post, the company also announced that anyone could delete their selfie or photo data starting March 1. The company said its technology has been used by 73 million people, with more than 145,000 new people joining every day.
“We have listened to the feedback about facial recognition and are making this important change, adding an option for users to verify directly with a human agent to ensure consumers have even more choice and control over their personal data,” Blake Hall, the company’s founder and chief, said in a statement late Tuesday.
But the change posed its own issues, said Evan Greer, a director at the digital-rights advocacy group Fight for the Future, who has argued that “biometrics have no place being used by agencies that provide people with basic services.”
“Offering it as an ‘option’ is still hugely problematic because the vast majority of people don’t really know what the risks are associated with handing their sensitive biometric information over to a private company,” Greer said. “They may assume it’s safe because they’ve been directed there through a government agency that they trust or have interacted with before. … Having this as an ‘option’ puts people’s sensitive information at risk.”
The company said agencies that “procured our offline option” will be able to offer people the choice to verify their identities through a live video call or in-person meeting with a company representative. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions of whether agencies would have to pay more money for that alternative. The Treasury Department signed an $86 million, two-year contract for ID.me services last summer.
The change raises questions of whether applicants will face even more intense delays for verification. People who have gone through the video-chat process — which requires them to hold up official documents for the camera so an agent can verify them — have complained of hours-long delays and technical glitches.
Company officials told The Post last month that only 10 percent of applicants had needed the video-call option, and that the company employed 966 agents who handled video-chat verification for the entire country. While this change could quickly multiply the number of people needing to pursue that option, the company has not said whether or how it will be expanding its workforce to handle the potential surge.
The company said in the statement that it is “not a biometrics company” and that its other identity-verification systems had helped cut down on “hundreds of billions of dollars in unemployment” benefit fraud.
The company also continued to defend its facial recognition software as federally tested and secure. “The selfie check continues to be a critical tool in the fight against organized crime,” the statement said, but “at the same time, we believe deeply in choice.”
That stance regarding facial recognition has clashed with the leaders of the government’s own identity verification service, Login.gov, which has been used by more than 40 million people to access websites run by 28 federal agencies.
Dave Zvenyach, director of the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services, told The Post that the agency “is committed to not deploying facial recognition … or any other emerging technology for use with government benefits and services until rigorous review has given us confidence that we can do so equitably and without causing harm to vulnerable populations.”
Federal research has shown that facial recognition algorithms can show wildly different accuracy levels based on factors such as the quality of the camera or the color of the person’s skin. There is no federal law regulating how facial recognition should be used or secured.