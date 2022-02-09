The company’s face scans have been run on millions of Americans seeking unemployment insurance, tax credits, pandemic assistance grants or other government services in states including California, Florida, New York and Texas as well as the federal agencies handling Social Security, Labor and Veterans Affairs.
After questioning from The Washington Post, the company also announced that anyone could delete their selfie or photo data starting March 1. The company said its technology has been used by 73 million people, with more than 145,000 new people joining every day.
“We have listened to the feedback about facial recognition and are making this important change, adding an option for users to verify directly with a human agent to ensure consumers have even more choice and control over their personal data,” Blake Hall, the company’s founder and chief, said in a statement late Tuesday.
But the change posed its own issues, said Evan Greer, a director at the digital-rights advocacy group Fight for the Future, who has argued that “biometrics have no place being used by agencies that provide people with basic services.”
“'Optional' is still really problematic, especially if your choice is ‘wait in line for a human or use our super fast facial recognition option,'" Greer said. “The federal government should not be contracting with shady private companies like this and should not be using facial recognition for identity verification at all. Period. Having this as an ‘option’ puts people’s sensitive information at risk.”
